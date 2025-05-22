BARC confirms Aaj Tak as Hindi news leader in Week 19 (15+HSM, Rolled)

New Delhi: Latest BARC India data for Week 19 (rolled) and Week 18 (unrolled in public domain) confirms Aaj Tak's dominant position in the Hindi news genre.

Analysis across critical parameters, including "Operation Sindoor" High Interest Days, establishes Aaj Tak's consistent leadership and proven audience engagement on every Big Breaking News.

Key data points: AajTak’s 9 strikes

1. Week 19 market share: Aaj Tak secured a robust 13.4% market share in Week 19, maintaining its position as the undisputed leader. This is 13.6% in TV+OOH Mkt

2. All-genre outperformance (2am to 2pm, Op Sindoor breaks) Custom Event Report: Aaj Tak's AMA’000s 905 surpassed top channels across all genres (Star Plus: 535 AMA’000s; Dangal: 605 AMA’000s), underscoring the high Impact News.

3. 40% higher AMA than News18 India during Operation Sindoor: For May 7-9, Aaj Tak's AMA was 40% higher than News18 India (News18 India: 39,341 AMA’000s (as per a news article published May 16th in a trade news site).

4. Week 18 unrolled data extrapolates leadership: BARC India's unrolled data for Week 18 for Hindi News stood at 254 GRP at 2+HSM. With this as base, Aaj Tak secured almost 15% market Share indicating clear leadership in real untreated numbers.

5. YouTube and Google search: Aaj Tak touched a peak concurrent of 2 Mn on 8th May and “Aaj Tak LIVE” featured in top 3 Google Trend Searches on 7th May validating real-time leadership.

6. Operation Sindoor: 4-Day Rolled Data Leadership. Aaj Tak held leadership on all four critical days of "Operation Sindoor" (May 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th), even in rolled data, demonstrating consistent top-tier performance.

7. MEA press conferences leadership (rolled data): Aaj Tak led all five crucial MEA Press Conferences from May 7th to May 10th, even in rolled data, showcasing superior coverage of national developments.

8. Cumulative Reach advantage: Aaj Tak exceeded News18 India in cumulative reach, demonstrating strong organic viewership. Aaj Tak beat the Landing induced viewership of no2 channel as per publicly available data of Daily Cume Reach for 7th-9th May 2025. (as per a news article published May 16th in a trade news site).

9. Ceasefire announcement: 17% Market Share: During the Ceasefire Fire Announcement led by Foreign Secretary, Shri Vikram Misri on May 10th, Aaj Tak achieved almost 17% market share in rolled probabilistic data, confirming its role as India’s primary breaking news source.

This comprehensive data underscores Aaj Tak’s verifiable leadership and unwavering audience engagement in the Hindi news space during one of the most significant news event of 2025.

Sources: