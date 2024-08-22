Banijay Asia inks deal with Sony Pictures Television to adapt International series

Delhi: Banijay Asia has inked a deal with Sony Pictures Television, the global television production and distribution company, acquiring format rights to produce Indian remakes of five of its international scripted series. The international series by Sony Pictures Television which Banijay Asia will recreate for Indian viewers include:

Drop Dead Diva: A blend of comedy and drama which follows the story of a fashion model who dies in a sudden car accident and reincarnates into the body of a brilliant, plus-sized lawyer. La Prepago: This Colombian telenovela centres around a woman living a double life: one as a beautiful university student with a normal love life from a traditional family; the other as a high-class escort who is paid for companionship to support her family. Men At Work: A comedy series that chronicles the lives of four friends navigating the complexities of work, relationships, and friendship in the bustling city of New York. Mob Doctor: Combining elements of medical drama and organised crime, Mob Doctor tells the story of a talented surgeon who works at an upscale Chicago hospital but finds herself entangled with the mafia when she is forced to treat their wounded. Rosario Tijeras: The series follows the journey of a vengeance-obsessed, young woman from the slums of Colombia and her love affair with two best friends who come from wealthy families.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the partnership, Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “This collaboration allows us to bring some of the world's most iconic and celebrated series to India by reimagining them through an Indian lens and adding a cultural twist. Each of these shows has a rich history and a massive following, and we are committed to maintaining their essence while making them relatable to our Indian viewers. Our journey with Sony Pictures Television is driven by a shared passion for storytelling, and commitment to deliver captivating content, and we look forward to bringing the best of global entertainment to the Indian market while ensuring each adaptation creates an unforgettable experience for our audiences.”

Sonika Bhasin, VP, Distribution, India, Sony Pictures Television, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Banijay Asia to bring international favourites to Indian audiences in new and exciting ways. These shows have garnered immense popularity worldwide, and we are excited to see them adapted for Indian audiences. We believe Banijay Asia has the expertise to deliver high-quality adaptations that capture the essence of the original series while offering a fresh perspective that appeals to the local audience. This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the universal appeal of Sony’s rich content library while embracing the vibrant culture and storytelling techniques of India, which has emerged as a key market for the global entertainment sector. With our combined expertise and creative vision, these adaptations will achieve the same level of success and appreciation across South Asia.”