Balaji Telefilms merger gets go-ahead from stock exchanges

New Delhi: Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have given the green light to Balaji Telefilms' proposed merger scheme.

Balaji Telefilms will now be moving to the National Company Law Tribunal approval stage.

The merger involves Alt Digital Media Entertainment and Marinating Films, aiming to streamline operations across Balaji Telefilms' various business segments.

"The approvals from BSE and NSE are pivotal steps in our journey towards restructuring," stated a spokesperson from Balaji Telefilms. "We are now set to approach the NCLT for the final nod, which will enable us to enhance our competitive edge in the rapidly evolving media landscape."

The company has a six-month window from January 3, 2025, to file the scheme with the NCLT, following the validity period of the NSE's observation letter.