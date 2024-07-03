Bal Raksha Bharat & Zee Entertainment provide drone for Himachal SDMA for medical deliveries

Delhi: Bal Raksha Bharat and Zee Entertainment have handed over a state-of-the-art drone to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to enhance disaster response capabilities in the region.

This drone was designed to deliver essential medical supplies to remote and flood-affected areas.

The official handover ceremony in Chamba was chaired by Mukesh Repaswal, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Chamba, and D.C. RANA, IAS, Director cum Special Secretary, State Disaster Management Authorities.

Representatives from Zee Entertainment, Bal Raksha Bharat, and various district and state officials participated.

While speaking on the occasion Repaswal shared, “We are grateful to all three organizations, Bal Raksha Bharat, Zee Entertainment & Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for handing over the state-of-the-art drone to enhance disaster response capabilities in the region. This drone carrying a weight of around 20 kg, will help us concentrate on our disaster management systems and help strengthen our system efficiently in the region of Chamba.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Suchi, CEO, Bal Raksha Bharat, added, “We are immensely proud to contribute this cutting-edge technology to Himachal Pradesh SDMA. The drone will not only enhance disaster response but also ensure that essential medical supplies reach the most remote and vulnerable communities in times of need. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to leveraging technology for humanitarian aid and strengthening the resilience of health infrastructure in disaster-prone areas.”

The project, titled “Strengthening and Enabling Primary Health Facilities to Deal with Impairments Caused by Flood-like Disaster Situations,” was initiated in response to the devastating flash floods and cloudbursts that hit the Mandi and Solan districts in July and August 2023.

The project aimed to ensure that primary health facilities in flood-affected areas remain operational and capable of providing necessary healthcare services during and immediately after disasters. Running from October 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the project focused on upgrading health facility infrastructure, enhancing disaster preparedness, and employing technology to facilitate the delivery of essential medical supplies to remote and isolated areas.

A thorough needs assessment of 15 health facilities in Mandi and Solan districts led to significant repair and restoration efforts at 10 key locations. These improvements included the retrofitting of toilets, electrical repairs, structural enhancements and the implementation of Building Learning Environment (BLE) initiatives with public health awareness artwork.

Facility-level preparedness plans were developed for all 15 health centres and 15 nearby communities, incorporating inputs from various stakeholders including Community Health Officers, Medical Officers and community representatives. Mock drills were conducted at these facilities, engaging a total of 1,075 community members and involving the participation of local disaster management authorities, company commandants, home guards, and fire services. Sensitisation workshops and capacity-building sessions were held, reaching over 180 health officials and frontline workers.

Drone training will be facilitated by a Director General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved agency, ensuring that government staff are well-equipped to operate the drone.