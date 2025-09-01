Avinash Pandey to take charge as IBDF Secretary General

New Delhi: Avinash Pandey is set to take charge as the Secretary General of the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), sources close to the development confirmed to BestMediaInfo.com.

He will succeed Siddharth Jain, who has been in the role since July 2021.

Pandey, the former CEO of ABP Network, was associated with the ABP Group for nearly two decades after joining in 2005. He was elevated to CEO in January 2019.

He has also held industry positions, including President of the IAA India Chapter and Vice-President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA).

More recently, Pandey joined Laqshya Media Group as Director and took on the role of Senior Advisor for Media Practices at public policy consultancy Primus Partners.

He continues to be an active member of several key industry bodies, including FICCI’s Media & Entertainment Committee, ASSOCHAM’s National Council on Entertainment and Media, and advisory committees under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A Harvard Business School alumnus with a postgraduate degree in Modern Indian History from Delhi University, Pandey has been recognised with several honours, including ‘Media Person of the Year’ by the IAA India Chapter and multiple ‘CEO of the Year’ awards.