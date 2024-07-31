Asianet to premiere "Snehakoodu" on August 5

New Delhi: Asianet is set to premiere a new family drama, "Snehakoodu," a tale of emotions, relationships, and twists. Set in the ancestral residence of Ponnummadam Tharavadu in Udhayanoor, the story revolves around the dynamics within the Menon family.

The head of the family, Madhava Menon, owns Poornima Textiles, a business he started after leaving his previous job at a firm owned by Poornima's father. Poornima, Menon's second wife, entered his life after the passing of his first wife, Lakshmi, bringing new challenges and changes to the household.

Central to the story is Sethumadhavan, Menon's son from his first marriage. The strained relationship between father and son, complicated by Menon's marriage to Poornima, forms the crux of the narrative. Despite the familial discord, Sethumadhavan is a beloved figure in the community and runs his own business, J & M.

The series also introduces Menon and Poornima's three daughters: Avanthika, Rithwika, and Sathwika. As the story unfolds, viewers will witness unexpected incidents and new characters that bring unforeseen twists to the lives of the Menon family.

"Snehakoodu" on Asianet is starting from August 5. The show will air every Monday to Saturday at 6:30pm.