Asianet to premiere new drama series “Pavithram”

New Delhi: Asianet has launched a drama series, Pavithram, a tale of family values, beliefs, and unexpected twists of fate.

Premiering on December 16, 2024, the show will air every Monday to Friday at 9 PM.

At the heart of Pavithram is Veda, the eldest daughter of Sankaranarayanan, a reputed judge admired for his honesty and discipline. Veda is a bold, mature, and deeply religious young woman with unwavering faith in the sacred thali (sacred thread) and the institution of marriage.

Her life takes a joyous turn when her marriage is arranged with Darshan, her childhood friend and a lawyer. However, fate has other plans when Vikram, a notorious rowdy and the right-hand man of a powerful politician, disrupts her life. In a heated moment of defiance, Vikram takes a sacred thali from a temple and ties it around Veda’s neck, turning her life upside down.

Veda’s unwavering beliefs lead her to accept Vikram as her husband, despite the circumstances, setting the stage for an intense and emotional journey. The series follows Veda and Vikram’s evolving relationship, exploring themes of faith, morality, and redemption as they navigate the challenges brought on by their unconventional union.