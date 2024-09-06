Asianet to premiere "Avesham," "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil," and "Grrr" on Onam

New Delhi: Asianet is set to premiere three films this Onam—Avesham, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, and Grrr.

On September 14 (Uthradam day) from 7pm onwards, viewers can watch the survival comedy Grrr. Starring Kunchacko Boban, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anagha, Grrr also features a lion as one of the main characters.

On September 15 (Thiruvonam day) Avesham will be airing from 4pm onwards. Featuring Fahadh Faasil, the film revolves around a group of students who encounter a gangster named Ranga while studying in Bangalore.

Later that evening, from 7:30pm onwards, the audience can watch Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, a film led by the duo of Prithviraj and Basil Joseph. This film focuses on marriage and the surrounding events, with performances by Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Baiju Santhosh, Jagadish, and Yogi Babu.