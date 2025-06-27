Asianet to launch new serial Mazha Thorum Munpe on July 7

New Delhi: Asianet is set to premiere its upcoming television serial Mazha Thorum Munpe on July 7. The show will air daily at 7 PM.

Mazha Thorum Munpe follows the story of Aleena, a young woman dealing with emotional neglect from her family.

Although her mother is alive, Aleena grows up in circumstances that resemble those of an orphan, facing life's challenges with quiet strength while holding onto the hope of reconnecting with her parents and discovering happiness.

The serial is an adaptation of the novel by Joycee, known for his emotionally layered storytelling. It is produced by Sangeeth P Rajan, Jerry Simon, and Manu Joy C, and directed by Binu Vellathooval.

The cast includes Sobha Mohan, Nikhitha Rajesh, Vaishnavi Saikumar, Kishore, Jayakrishnan, M R Gopakumar, Rahul Suresh, Badusha, Nitha Promy, Saju Kudiyan, and Maneesha.

The series is scheduled to be broadcast on Asianet from July 7, onwards, Monday to Sunday at 7 PM.