Asianet launches latest drama series "Teacheramma"

New Delhi: Asianet has launched its latest drama series, "Teacheramma", the tale of a successful teacher but a failed mother.

The series focuses on the struggles and sacrifices of a working woman who dedicates herself to her students while being unappreciated in her own home.

Teacheramma follows the journey of Saraswathi, a primary school teacher in her early 50s, who is respected in her professional life but faces neglect and emotional pain at home.

She has two daughters and a son, but only her youngest daughter, Veena, remains unmarried and close to her. Radha, the elder daughter, and Mahesh, the son, treat Saraswathi as a caretaker, cook, and facilitator—using her for their benefit while giving her nothing in return.

Despite the struggles in her personal life, Saraswathi educates her students and guides parents in shaping a healthy, responsible future for their children.

Teacheramma premieres on April 7, 2025, and will air every Monday to Sunday at 8 PM on Asianet.