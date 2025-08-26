Ashish Sehgal quits Zee; Laxmi Shetty appointed Ad Revenue Head

New Delhi: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises has announced the elevation of Laxmi Shetty as Head – Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital.

The announcement comes as Ashish Sehgal, who was leading the advertisement revenue vertical as Chief Growth Officer, exits the organisation.

In her new role, Shetty will lead the company’s efforts to enhance monetisation across both linear and digital businesses, reporting directly to CEO Punit Goenka.

In a statement, Zee said, “We have mutually agreed to part ways, as Ashish embarks on a journey to pursue new endeavours.”

Shetty has been associated with Zee’s revenue vertical for over 20 years and has played a key role in its growth.