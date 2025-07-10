Apple enters talks to acquire US Formula 1 broadcast rights

New Delhi: Apple is reportedly in discussions to acquire the U.S. broadcast rights for Formula 1 when the contract becomes available next year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The development comes in the wake of the strong box office performance of the company’s racing film F1: The Movie, which stars Brad Pitt and has earned $293 million in its first ten days, according to Variety and other publications.

As per the FT report, Apple is competing with ESPN, owned by Disney, for the next cycle of Formula 1 rights in the U.S. market. The report describes the move as an attempt to build on the growing American interest in the sport, adding that it “could mark a significant move by Apple to expand its presence in live sports broadcasting.”

Interest in Formula 1 has increased in the U.S. following the popularity of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries. Media reports from earlier this year indicated that Netflix is also among the potential bidders for the rights from the 2026 season, as ESPN’s exclusive negotiation window with F1 has ended.