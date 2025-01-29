Anuradha Mathu Agrawal to lead mid-market entertainment ad sales at JioStar; Dhruv Dhawan departs

New Delhi: Anuradha Mathu Agrawal has been appointed to lead mid-market entertainment ad sales at JioStar.

Dhruv Dhawan, who previously led digital growth for mid-tier and emerging clients, has resigned from his position.

Agrawal brings extensive experience in media sales and management. She has been associated with JioStar (formerly Disney Star) since 2016 and currently serves as Executive Director.

Previously, she was the National Revenue Head at CNN-News18. Her career also includes roles at Turner, NDTV, Bennett Coleman & Co., and India Today Group. Additionally, she co-founded and served as Director at Leomax International.

Dhawan joined Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads Sales in 2023, replacing Shalini Poddar, who later joined Apple Services as Country Director. At Disney Star, he was responsible for driving advertising revenues at Disney+ Hotstar.

Before JioStar, Dhawan was the Industry Lead at Google for CPG and D2C brands, where he managed the FMCG business for Google India. His role involved collaborating with FMCG players on business, marketing, and product strategies to enhance their digital presence.

During his nine-year tenure at Google, Dhawan held multiple leadership roles. Before that, he worked at Bharti Airtel, where he managed the P&L for the M2M business in India.