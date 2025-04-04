Anjana Om Kashyap to host Aaj Tak’s new live debate-along show ‘Bahas Baazigar’

Mumbai: Aaj Tak has announced the launch of “Bahas Baazigar”, India’s first truly ‘debate-along’ show.

Hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap, this unique format brings together representatives from different political ideologies, structured into two groups—one for the motion and one against it. This will be in front of a live audience and millions outside the studio who will be able to vote alongside the studio judges as public opinion.

Each speaker gets time to present their arguments, ensuring structured, meaningful discussions rather than chaotic shouting matches. A panel of judges evaluates the debate, but the real power lies with the audience. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote live through polls, determining the winning side in real-time.

To make participation seamless, audiences can cast their votes through the Aaj Tak app by scanning on- screen QR codes. Aaj Tak said that this ensures a transparent and engaging experience where every viewer’s opinion counts.

The news channel added, “Aaj Tak wanted to break away from the traditional debate format and create a platform where discussions are truly inclusive of the audiences. ‘Bahas Baazigar’ is a step towards more accountable and meaningful public discourse.”

The show will be aired on Aaj Tak every Saturday 8 PM.