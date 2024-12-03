Animal Planet launches Telugu Feed

New Delhi: Warner Bros Discovery announced the launch of Animal Planet’s Telugu feed.

This new strategy is aimed at audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telugu feed, available across all DTH and cable platforms, will feature Animal Planet’s programming, showcasing stories about predators, big cats, the untamed wilderness, and much more.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual & Lifestyle Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with viewers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, continuing our journey of bringing extraordinary and untold stories from the world of wildlife into Indian homes. The launch of the Telugu feed allows us to further enrich the viewer experience by blending global storytelling with local flavours, offering a unique and engaging experience for families in the region. Localisation is at the heart of our strategy, and we are listening closely to our audience to ensure we deliver content that resonates with them.”

In line with Animal Planet’s broader strategy, the Telugu feed will feature locally dubbed content.