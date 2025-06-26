Anil Uniyal resigns as COO of NDTV

New Delhi: Anil Uniyal has stepped down from his position as Chief Operating Officer at NDTV.

Advertisment

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, Uniyal said he will continue to serve his notice period at the company.

A media professional, Uniyal has held several key leadership roles over 25 years. He previously served as CEO of BQ Prime (formerly Bloomberg Quint), which was acquired by the Adani Group in 2023.

Following Adani’s acquisition of NDTV, BQ Prime was rebranded as NDTV Profit, and Uniyal was appointed COO of NDTV.

BQ Prime was originally a joint venture between Bloomberg Media and Raghav Bahl’s Quintillion Media, until Bloomberg exited the partnership in March 2022.

Prior to his stint at BQ Prime, Uniyal was with Network18, where he began his career in April 2001 as Assistant Manager at CNBC India. He was promoted to National Sales Head in 2006 and later served as COO of Network18 Media and Head of Media Operations at TV18. He also led the network’s commercial division.

In 2010, he was elevated to CEO of Network18’s business channels, going on to lead CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, and Forbes India until his departure in 2016 to join Bloomberg Quint.

Uniyal began his professional journey as an entrepreneur.