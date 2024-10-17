Ambesh Tiwari to replace Leena Lele Dutta at Sony Pictures Networks India

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced a leadership transition within its Kids and Animation portfolio.

Leena Lele Dutta, who has spearheaded the portfolio—including the kids' linear channel Sony YAY! — since its launch in 2017, will step down as Business Head towards the end of this fiscal year.

Succeeding Dutta in this role is Ambesh Tiwari, who recently joined Sony YAY! as Business Operations Head.

With experience across Star India, Life OK, and Zee Entertainment—where he played a pivotal role in launching Zee Keralam and Zee Punjabi—Tiwari is well-prepared to lead Sony YAY! into its next chapter, said SPNI in a statement.

His academic credentials, including an MBA from the University of Oxford, Young India Fellowship from Ashoka University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Law and Public Policy from NALSAR University, further enhance his readiness for this role.

Dutta will collaborate closely with Ambesh over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.