Amagi onboards Thomas Parsons as Sr. Director, Sales & Business Development, APAC

Delhi: Amagi announced that Thomas Parsons has joined Amagi’s APAC revenue leadership team as Senior Director of Sales and Business Development.

He has a professional career spanning over a decade in the broadcast and entertainment technology industry.

In his role, Parsons will be responsible for driving strategic customer relationships, accelerating SaaS revenue for the company, and driving business development in the Oceania region. He will work with broadcasters, content owners, and video service providers in the region to improve cloud adoption and maximise efficiencies. He will specifically focus on cloud migration for broadcasters, FAST channel launch, distribution and monetisation, and live linear sports and news solutions.

Jay Ganesan, Senior Vice-President of Sales — APAC, Amagi, said, “Thomas’ appointment reflects our growing commitment to expanding our geographical presence in Oceania. His solid experience in sales and business development and his passion for delivering customer excellence in the industry align very well with Amagi's vision. He will have a very positive influence on our team and business in the region.”

Parsons added, “Amagi is a true leader in broadcast and connected TV technology, and I am honored to join such a dynamic team. The Oceania market is brimming with potential, and I am quite sure Amagi's solutions will resonate strongly with customers.”

Before Amagi, Parsons held senior leadership roles at Gracenote and Samba TV.