Ajit Varghese quits JioStar, Mahesh Shetty takes over

Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International at JioStar, has quit.

Mahesh Shetty, who has been leading the LCS business, will take over from Varghese.

Shetty’s role will expand from Head of Revenue for the Large Customer Sales (LCS) business to overseeing the broader revenue structure of the network. He brings with him two decades of experience in media and sales and had joined JioStar in December 2024. He will now lead the revenue vertical across the network’s properties.

Varghese joined Jiostar in 2023 as Head of Network Advertising Sales. He joined Disney Star from ShareChat and Moj where he was Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to ShareChat, Varghese was the Global President of Wavemaker, a WPP group media agency, overseeing business operations and driving growth across 50+ markets, based out of London and before that, did a three-year stint with Maxus (WPP) as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

Other organisations he worked with include Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.