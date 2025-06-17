AIDCF elects GTPL Hathway’s Anirudhsinh Jadeja as President

New Delhi: The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) on Tuesday elected Anirudhsinh Jadeja as its new President. Jadeja, Managing Director of GTPL Hathway, will succeed SN Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of DEN Networks, whose tenure recently came to an end.

Jadeja has more than 30 years of experience in Cable and Broadcasting Sector and has been associated with GTPL since its inception. He is one of the first-generation entrepreneurs in the Cable and Broadcasting Sector.

Jadeja said, “I am deeply honoured by the trust reposed in me by the AIDCF members. As President, I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to uphold the Federation’s legacy, enhance industry collaboration, and proactively engage with policymakers to build a stronger, more inclusive future for the digital cable TV sector.”

Former president Sharma said, “As I hand over the baton, I have full confidence that Mr. Jadeja will lead the Federation with vision and determination. I wish him and the entire AIDCF team continued success.”

The AIDCF also elected Sankaranarayana, Vice Chairman of Asianet Satellite Communications, as its new Vice-President, while Sanjay Goyal, Group Chief Financial Officer of Fastway Transmissions, was appointed as Treasurer.

Manoj Chhangani, AIDCF’s Secretary General, said, “On behalf of AIDCF, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. S.N. Sharma, CEO of DEN Networks Limited, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment during his tenure as President. Mr. Sharma’s tenure has been marked by strategic foresight, collaborative spirit, and tireless dedication to the digital cable TV sector.”

Chhangani said, “With this experienced and dynamic team at the helm, AIDCF is poised to strengthen its role as a unifying voice for the industry. Under their stewardship, we remain committed to advancing innovation, resilience, and equitable growth across the digital cable television ecosystem.”

Members of AIDCF include Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, DEN Networks Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited, GTPL Hathway Private Limited, Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited, Kerala Communicators Cable Limited, NXT Digital, SITI Cable Network Limited and UCN Cable Network Private.