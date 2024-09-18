AI to Influencers: Zee engages multiple consumer touchpoints for its Sep lineup

New Delhi: Zee TV launched three shows in September— Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on September 14 followed by Vasudha and Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah on September 16.

For the launch of Vasudha, Zee TV partnered with influencer Orry to introduce Vasu, the lively, spontaneous and very desi lead character in a light-hearted, engaging video.

The interaction of these two very contrasting prototypes, shared on Orry’s and Zee TV’s Instagram handles, captures Vasu’s essence— lovable, rooted, full of heart but far from disciplined. The video ends with Vasu declaring her mission to win over the boss lady, the formidable matriarch - Chandrika Singh Chauhan.

For Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah, Zee TV has launched a multi-layered grassroots campaign aimed to spark conversations on social change and raise awareness around the plight of marginalised communities. Live performances of a nukkad natak have been organised across five cities—Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Patna based on an evocative poem that encapsulates the show’s core theme of fighting social injustice. The poem, recorded in Shweta Tripathi’s voice with visuals created using AI technology, captures the spirit of Jagriti’s struggle. Zee TV has also enlisted personalities like Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das, and Sumit Antil, who will share their personal journeys of overcoming societal barriers, reflecting the spark of resilience seen in Jagriti’s character.

Along with Shweta Tripathi, they are joining the movement under the hashtag #JagritiSeBadlaav. Additionally, 100 influencers will amplify the campaign on social media by sharing their own #JagritiSeBadlaav stories.

In the lead-up to its launch, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has introduced several innovations to engage audiences. During the auditions phase, the show partnered with Bobble AI to leverage AI and intent-based marketing, serving anyone discussing singing or auditions with details of its auditions. Additionally, the channel roped in Jaggu Dada (Jackie Shroff) to nudge viewers into channeling their judgments into constructive action—helping Sa Re Ga Ma Pa select the best talent from over 50 videos posted on the show's Instagram page. In its latest push, through a collaboration with PhonePe, Zee TV has integrated the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa logo into the circular ‘wait’ button that appears during online payment processing.

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “Our marketing innovations for the new show line-up are customized to bring alive the essence of each show. For Vasudha, the quirky influencer collaboration perfectly captures the fun, impulsive spirit of the lead character. With Jagriti, we’ve taken a more socially conscious route by blending powerful on-ground activations and evocative poetry with AI-led visuals. For Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we’ve integrated tech in a smart, seamless way that keeps the show top of mind for viewers. With Hamara Parivar, our audience feedback initiative, we continue to drive consumer centricity, ensuring our content aligns with their evolving expectations. These new launches are a result of actively listening to their preferences and delivering stories that resonate.”

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Content – SBU, ZEEL, said, “At ZEE, we are obsessed with the customer in a platform-agnostic manner and we’re always exploring innovative ways to connect with our viewers—whether through their digital devices or phygital experiences. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa integration with PhonePe leveraged a behavioural insight to create a meaningful brand interaction. Our collaboration with Orry developed organically, as Vasudha’s character is in a fun and charming contrast to Orry’s persona. Jagriti as a character needed to convey purpose, and #JagritiSeBadlaav became an expression of solidarity, serving as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities within the Zee TV digital community.”