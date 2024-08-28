After NBDA, Arnab Goswami-led NBF set to meet PM Modi on August 29

New Delhi: Two days after the NBDA (News Broadcasters & Digital Association) met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NBF (News Broadcasters Federation) is scheduled to meet with him on Thursday at 4:30 pm.

Before meeting with the Prime Minister, NBF members are expected to meet Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, who is also NBF President, will lead the delegation in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Other NBDF members representing TV9 Network, NewsX, News Nation and several other regional news channels are expected to be part of the meeting.

On August 27, 2024, NBDA President Rajat Sharma met with Prime Minister Modi.

After meeting PM Modi, NBDA said in a press statement that its members discussed the health of the news broadcast industry, the constraints, problems, and challenges faced in the digital revolution era, which have significantly impacted the growth of the news genre.

According to EY-FICCI’s latest report on the M&E sector, while news viewership grew in 2023, it remains over 30% lower than its 2020 levels.

It should be noted that the NBF was formed by members who chose to break away from the News Broadcasters & Digital Association, previously known as the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), due to differences in approaches to handling issues related to news media, regulation, and other matters.