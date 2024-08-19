Adani Business Today India@100 to be held on August 20

New Delhi: Business Today’s event, the Adani Business Today India@100 Summit, will be held on August 20, 2024, at the Leader’s Lounge in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first business media summit to be held at this venue.

The third edition of the summit, themed “A Future-Ready India: Decoding the Megatrends for Mission 2047,” promises an exchange of ideas among top business leaders, policymakers, politicians, and academics. This event will offer insights into India’s future and feature discussions on the nation’s path forward.

The summit will focus on critical issues including the middle-income trap, advancements in green energy, and sustainable infrastructure development. With a new government implementing reforms and India establishing itself as a global influencer, the summit will examine the country's progress in artificial intelligence, employment, consumption, and agricultural modernisation. The event will highlight India's leadership and growing role in the global economy.

The summit will feature speakers such as Ruchir Sharma, Chairman of Rockefeller International, the asset management division of the Rockefeller Foundation; Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Dr Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission; and NK Singh, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission.

The summit will present panels with policymakers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture; and Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Industry leaders such as Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC.; Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India; Manish Sabharwal, Vice-Chairman of TeamLease Services; and Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola.

Other business figures such as Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC.; Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew; Nivruti Rai, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India; Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead - India Business at Accenture; and Professor Vikram Gandhi of Harvard Business School will also provide valuable insights. Laveesh Bhandari, President & Senior Fellow, CSEP; Dhiraj Nayyar, Chief Economist at Vedanta; and Members of Parliament Karti Chidambaram, Shashank Mani Tripathi and Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, will also participate in the discussions.

The summit will focus on economic growth, technological innovation, sustainable development, and geopolitical strategy, providing actionable insights for stakeholders and promoting a cohesive vision for India’s global role.