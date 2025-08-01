ABP News unveils investigative series ‘Special Task’

New Delhi: ABP News has launched Special Task, an investigative show hosted by journalist Jagwinder Patial.

Premiering August 2, 2025, at 8 PM, with new episodes every Saturday, the show will unearth the untold struggles of common citizens and exposing systemic failures and hidden truths that demand national attention.

ABP News’ Special Task delivers raw, first-hand accounts through on-ground investigations. The show’s debut season, Operation Beta, spans three intense one-hour long episodes, each tackling critical societal issues with unflinching clarity. From forgotten communities to institutional oversights, the series is designed to inform, provoke, and ignite public discourse.

Leading the charge is Jagwinder Patial, a journalist known for his 27 years of experience in fearless reporting from war zones, political flashpoints, and disaster-stricken regions. Patial’s accolades include the Ram Nath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Balraj Sahni National Award. His incisive storytelling ensures Special Task resonates with authenticity and impact.