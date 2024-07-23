ABP News to present “Shikhar Sammelan - Bharat Ka Budget" on July 24

New Delhi: ABP News is set to present “Shikhar Sammelan – Bharat Ka Budget,” a conclave focusing on the newly elected Modi 3.0 government’s inaugural Union Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Scheduled for July 24, this event will host leaders, industry experts, and citizens to explore the budget’s implications on the economy and various sectors.

The event will feature an array of speakers, including figures from the government, industry, and experts, who aim to provide in-depth analyses of the budget and its ramifications on economic growth, agricultural development, energy policies, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, among other areas. They will also examine how the budget addresses immediate needs while laying the groundwork for sustainable development.

They will further engage in discussions about the budget’s allocations and its impact on India's economic landscape. Key topics will include tax reforms, infrastructure investments, healthcare funding, education initiatives, and measures to boost employment.