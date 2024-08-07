ABP News to host ‘Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara’ on Aug 7

Delhi: ABP News is set to host Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara (JURH), on August 7, 2024.

This year’s edition is dedicated to honouring the contributions of India’s armed forces and paramilitary personnel.

The forthcoming JURH will shine a spotlight on the efforts of soldiers from the Indian Army, NDRF, Indian Air Force, CRPF, and DRDO. The event will feature General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, who will join ABP News' hosting team as a Chief Guest in commemorating these heroes.