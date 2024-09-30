ABP News to host 'Abhiyaan Bemisaal, Swachhta Ke Dus Saal' conclave

New Delhi: ABP News is set to host the 'Abhiyaan Bemisaal, Swachhta Ke Dus Saal' conclave in New Delhi on Monday, September 30, 2024, marking a decade of the Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

This event will reflect on the significant progress and challenges of the nationwide cleanliness initiative, launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

The half-day conclave will feature a lineup of panels and interactive sessions that highlight the contributions of cleanliness champions from various sectors.

By showcasing the tangible progress made under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the event will highlight how far India has come and outline the next steps needed to ensure the mission's sustained impact.