Delhi: ABP News, India’s leading Hindi news channel, has announced the relaunch of its program, "24 Ghante 24 Reporter."

This program was originally launched in 2005-2006.

The relaunched program would be airing from Monday to Friday at 9:40PM.

The format of "24 Ghante 24 Reporter" features a team of 24 reporters stationed across the country, each bringing a single news story directly from the ground.

Each news segment lasts between 60 and 90 seconds and the show lasts for 40-45 minutes.