ABP News launches 'Political Power Centre'

Delhi: ABP News has unveiled its latest show, ‘Political Power Centre,’ which aims to provide viewers with the political updates of the day.

Airing Monday through Friday from 6pm to 7pm, this new show aims to offer comprehensive coverage of political stories, breaking news, and packaged reports.

Anchored by Akhilesh Anand and Sherry Sheerin, ABP News’ ‘Political Power Centre’, with the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana, will focus on these key states.

The show will feature exclusive interviews with political leaders, panel discussions, and on-ground reports.