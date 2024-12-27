ABP News honours 2024 Changemakers with ‘Newsmaker of the Year Awards’

New Delhi: ABP News recently brought together trailblazers from various walks of life for the inaugural edition of the Newsmaker of the Year Awards in New Delhi.

This landmark event by ABP News celebrates individuals who have not only made headlines but have also left an indelible mark on society through their exceptional achievements and contributions. Honouring luminaries from fields as diverse as business, sports, entertainment, education, social reforms, health, technology, environment, art, and culture, along with influential voices from the digital realm, the awards embody the spirit of progress and inspiration.

The prestigious evening featured notable chief guests, including Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India; and Smriti Irani, Former Minister of Education, Women and Child Development, who graced the event with their presence.

Aligned with ABP News’ core philosophy, ‘Aapko Rakhe Aage,’ the event spotlighted powerful stories of individuals who have inspired millions, shaping public discourse and driving meaningful change.

The awards gala will be telecast this Sunday, December 29, 2024, from 6 to 7 PM.