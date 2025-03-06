ABP News’ Ghanti Bajao to make a comeback

New Delhi: ABP News is relaunching its flagship show Ghanti Bajao. The show is premiering live on March 8, 2025, at 10 PM.

The show Ghanti Bajao’s format involves public engagement and highlights social issues. The show also features human interest stories, shedding light on local issues.

The show will be a 30-minute program, anchored by Pratima Mishra, airing on Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat telecast on Sundays.

According to ABP News, Ghanti Bajao is about more than just sharing stories; it’s about inspiring action, empowering viewers, and ensuring they have the tools and the platform to shape a more accountable, transparent, and responsive society.