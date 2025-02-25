ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 summit features 50 speakers

New Delhi: The theme of this ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 was 'Humanity’s Next Frontier'. Held in Mumbai, the two-day summit featured over 50 speakers engaging in 30 sessions that explored India's journey on the global stage.

In the opening session, ‘The Earth Flame Searching for Inner Peace’, Indian author, journalist, and travel writer, Pico Iyer, recounted his life after a fire incident burned down his family home in California.

After the inaugural day, the second day of the ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025 was marked by a confluence of even more stimulating ideas and engaging discourses, voyaging the mind, heart, and spirit towards 'Humanity's Next Frontier', said ABP Network in a statement.

Day 2 of the summit began with monk and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das elaborating upon the ‘4 N’s of ‘Mastering the Mind - Living Our Best Lives’.

The closing session of the 2-day long Ideas of India 2025 featured personalities such as Leander Paes Prakash Padukone, Vishwanathan Anand, Aamir Khan, Tapsee Pannu and Geet Sethi.

The summit focused on discussions surrounding geopolitics, economy, technology, science, sports, climate imperatives, culture and emerging technologies like AI.