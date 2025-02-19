ABP Network to host Ideas of India Summit 2025 on February 21-22 in Mumbai

New Delhi: ABP Network will host the fourth edition of its flagship event, the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025.

The summit is scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2025, in Mumbai.

Organised with the theme “Humanity’s Next Frontier”, ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 will witness the convergence of intellectuals, changemakers and intelligentsia to deliberate upon India’s evolving role in the new world order that’s pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and innovation amidst global uncertainties.

The summit aims to explore the ways and means India will leverage its demographic and socio-economic dividends to emerge as a ‘force for good’ in science, AI, the global economy, culture, and more. It will also chart a roadmap for the future, featuring a line-up of speakers and leaders across important sectors.

While Gaur Gopal Das, Motivational Speaker and Lifestyle Coach, would unfold the intricacies of spiritual evolution in the 21st century, the likes of Pico Iyer, Author, Journalist, and Travel Writer, would open the chapters of new travel and literary chronicles. Additionally, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Bickram Ghosh, Percussionists and Tabla Players, will hit the chords and sound the beats of music. The luminaries from the world of science and technology Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize-winning Biologist, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Goutam Chattopadhyay, Senior Scientist, NASA-JPL, and Visiting Professor, Caltech, Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google DeepMind and others would discuss the astounding possibilities as the world pushes the horizons of scientific discovery.

Speakers also include Ambassador Kurt Volker, Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Author, Politician and Former International Diplomat, Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson & MD, Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd., Bhumi Pednekar, Actor and Climate Warrior, Ricky Kej, Music Composer and 3x Grammy Award Winner, Viswanathan Anand, 5-time World Chess Champion, Prakash Padukone, All-England Open Badminton Champion, Leander Paes, Indian Olympic Medalist, Grand Slam Champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer, Geet Sethi, 9-Time World Champion of Billiards/Snooker, Ranveer Brar, Chef and MasterChef India Judge, Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar, celebrated Theatre Artists and Actors, Dr. Bezwada Wilson, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Sachin Pilot, Former Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan Govt, and National General Secretary, INC, Arun Kumar, Sah Sarkaryawah, RSS, Khan Sir, Teacher, Social Worker, and Founder, Khan Global Studies & Khan GS Research Centre, and Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO, Paani Foundation, among others.

Conscious of the developing disruptions of developing global events in recent years, this year the summit focuses on the spiritual, scientific, socio-economic and cultural advances that will shape the world in the next decade as India accelerates on the pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047.

The summit will live-stream on February 21-22, 2025, from 9:45 AM onwards across all digital platforms of the ABP Network.