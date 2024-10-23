ABP Network hosts second edition of ‘The Southern Rising Summit’ 2024 on October 25 in Hyderabad

New Delhi: ABP Network is set to host the second edition of The Southern Rising Summit 2024 on October 25 in Hyderabad. This year’s summit, themed “Coming of Age: Identity, Inspiration, Impact”, will convene leading voices from politics, culture, and industry to celebrate South India’s remarkable journey and its influential role in driving economic growth and cultural innovation across the nation.

It will also have discussions addressing critical issues such as healthcare, education, cultural preservation and the region’s evolving identity.

The summit will feature a line-up of speakers, including Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu; Former All England Men Singles Champion and Padma Bhushan awardee, Pullela Gopichand, director and screenwriter, Chidambaram S. Poduval and actors Gautami Tadimalla, Sai Durgha Tej and Raashii Khanna.

In addition to these speakers, there will be political discourse led by figures like BJP MP Candidate 2024 from Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha; National Spokesperson of Congress, Dr Shama Mohamed, and Senior Congress Leader, Madhu Goud Yashki.

Thought leaders from various sectors, including classical singer Bindu Subramaniam, singer Shilpa Rao, classical dancer and three-time National Award winner, Yamini Reddy will highlight South India's cultural heritage.

Author and historian, Dr Vikram Sampath will delve into the historical significance of the region while Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder of Rapido, will advocate for effective governance through innovative policies.

The summit will be aired live on all digital platforms of ABP Network.