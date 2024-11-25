ABP Network appoints Sumanta Datta as CEO

New Delhi: Five months after Avinash Pandey’s exit, ABP Network on Monday announced the appointment of Sumanta Datta as CEO.

Sources told BestMediaInfo.com that Director Dhruba Mukherjee announced the appointment in an internal email to the staff.

Datta will report to Mukherjee, who took over as an interim CEO after Pandey’s exit.

He joins ABP from Oxford University Press where he served as its Managing Director. Previously, he was MD and Cluster Head in Logitech.

Datta spent a large part of his career in Coca-Cola. He spent over 23 years with the beverage giant before stepping down as Vice-President Operations for India and South West Asia markets.

Datta is an industry veteran with over thirty years of experience across consumer goods, durables and education industries in large MNCs.