ABP Majha’s ‘Bappa Majha’ returns with “Pahuya Utsava Anandacha” theme

New Delhi: ABP Majha, Maharashtra’s Marathi news channel, has announced the return of its program, Bappa Majha 2024 from September 7.

This year’s Bappa Majha theme is “Pahuya Utsava Anandacha” (Let’s Watch the Festival of Happiness).

The program line-up for Bappa Majha 2024 includes:

Morning and Evening Aarti - The viewers would begin and end their days with the sacred hymns of live Aartis from Maharashtra’s Ganpati temples.

Ganesh Pujan - A 30-minute segment will bring the Ganesh Pooja Sthapana and Aarti from ABP Majha’s Mumbai office.

Bappa Majha Bulletin - Over the course of 10 days, this special bulletin will traverse Maharashtra, capturing the diverse and vibrant celebrations from various towns and cities.

Kaladhipati- An exclusive journey with some of Maharashtra’s celebrities as they visit and showcase the Ganesh pandals in their neighbourhoods.

Anant Chaturdashi Special Coverage - On the final day, Bappa Majha will provide a full day of coverage for the Visarjan, capturing the farewell to Lord Ganesha.

In line with this year’s theme, ABP Majha has also launched the “Maha Ganesh Mandal Contest” aimed at celebrating the creativity and dedication behind Ganesh Pandal decorations.

This contest invites Ganesh Mandals from East Vidharbha, West Vidharbha, Marathwada, North Kokan, South Kokan, North Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Western Maharashtra to submit their pandals.

The top three entries will be awarded by ABP Majha.

