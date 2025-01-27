ABP LIVE to host the East Edition of India Infrastructure Conclave 2025 on Jan 28

New Delhi: ABP LIVE will host the East Edition of the ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2025 on January 28 in New Delhi.

This edition will celebrate the transformative progress of infrastructure in the eastern region, with a spotlight on West Bengal, while fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to explore future growth opportunities.

Sharing valuable insights into India’s infrastructure priorities and strategies, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari will address the conclave as the Guest of Honour.

ABP LIVE’s India Infrastructure Conclave will feature keynote addresses and insightful panel discussions focused on the evolving infrastructure landscape of the eastern region, including advancements, major projects, and potential areas for growth. Attendees including, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Govt of India; Dr. Debolina Kundu, Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs; Prem Prakash, CEO, Servotech EV Infra Pvt. Ltd; Pradeep Misra, Chairman & MD, Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL); Subir Malhotra, Executive Director, Capacit'e Infraproject; Manish Satnaliwala, CEO, Capital Infratrust; Ayush Khaitan, Executive Director, Rahee Group; Deepak Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Elegant Steel; Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Bridge & Roof; Debashis Sen IAS (Retd.), Former Chairman, WBHIDCO; and Kumar Satyaki, Joint Manager Director, Eden Realty Group, will share expertise on policy frameworks and strategies for sustainable development and economic growth.

In recognition of outstanding contributions to infrastructure development, the event will honour key achievements in various categories, highlighting projects and initiatives that have driven impactful growth in West Bengal and the Eastern Region.

ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2025 will serve as a premier platform for facilitating informed discussions, celebrating innovation and spotlighting transformative developments among key stakeholders.