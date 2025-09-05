ABP Live partners with Maruti Suzuki to bring news into car dashboards

New Delhi: ABP Live, the digital news platform of ABP Network, has entered into a partnership with Maruti Suzuki to integrate its content within the carmaker’s in-car infotainment system, Maruti Connect.

The collaboration will allow drivers and passengers in upcoming Maruti vehicles to access live news and curated audio content directly from their dashboards. The offering includes 24x7 streaming of ABP News (Hindi), ABP Majha (Marathi) and ABP Ananda (Bengali), along with podcasts and multilingual programming covering news, culture, lifestyle and other subjects.

ABP Live will be natively embedded in Maruti Connect, expected to roll out later this year or early next year. The integration is positioned to extend ABP’s digital reach to millions of Maruti vehicles already on Indian roads, connecting commuters in urban, rural and highway settings.

Sumanta Datta, CEO of ABP Network, said, “Our collaboration is about much more than just delivering content; it’s about creating convenience, credibility, and connection for our users. Whether Maruti drivers are facing city congestion or cruising down the highway, ABP Live ensures that trusted news and engaging audio experiences are always accessible. We are proud to lead this transformation and look forward to enriching the journeys of millions of proud Maruti owners across the globe.”