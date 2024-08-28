ABP LIVE hosts India Infrastructure Conclave 2024

Delhi: ABP LIVE has hosted the ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024 on August 28 in New Delhi.

The event is graced by the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Guest of Honour, alongside a line-up of industry professionals. The speakers will include Harbhajan Singh E.T.O., Minister of Public Works and Power, Govt of Punjab, Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan (VSM), Director General of Border Roads Organisation; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI; Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of the Centre for Science and Environment; Mohammed Rihan, Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy; Sudeshna Chatterjee, Program Director (Research), WRI-India Ross Centre; and S P Gon Chaudhuri, Visiting Professor, IIEST and Eminent Scientist, and Shrivallabh Goyal, Director and Business Head, Reliance MET, among others.

The conclave will also honour companies that have excelled in various infrastructure categories. These include: