ABP LIVE hosts India Infrastructure Conclave 2024

Delhi: ABP LIVE has hosted the ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024 on August 28 in New Delhi.
The event is graced by the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Guest of Honour, alongside a line-up of industry professionals. The speakers will include Harbhajan Singh E.T.O., Minister of Public Works and Power, Govt of Punjab, Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan (VSM), Director General of Border Roads Organisation; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI; Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of the Centre for Science and Environment; Mohammed Rihan, Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy; Sudeshna Chatterjee, Program Director (Research), WRI-India Ross Centre; and S P Gon Chaudhuri, Visiting Professor, IIEST and Eminent Scientist, and Shrivallabh Goyal, Director and Business Head, Reliance MET, among others.
The conclave will also honour companies that have excelled in various infrastructure categories. These include:
-
Excellence in Green Product Initiative
-
Greenfield integrated Smart city
-
Pioneer in Renewable Energy
-
EV Player of the Year
-
Infrastructure Player of the Year
-
Diverse Impact in Infrastructure Development
-
Excellence in Innovation in Real Estate
-
Innovation in Electrical Infrastructure
-
Emerging Real Estate developer in 2024
-
Excellence in Infrastructure Equipments Rental Service
-
Eco Visionary
-
Excellence in Digital Infrastructure
-
Excellence in Water Resource Management
-
Emerging Solar Infrastructure Player
-
Revolution in Public Transport
-
Smart Urban Waste Solutions
-
Smart Security & Surveillance Solutions
-
Excellence in Telecom Infrastructure
-
Healthcare Infrastructure Leadership
-
Emerging Ed-Tech Player
-
Excellence in Railway Infrastructure
-
Smart Aviation Solutions
-
Powering Progress Honors
-
Smart Logistics Solutions
-
Excellence in Ports Infrastructure