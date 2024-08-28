0

ABP LIVE hosts India Infrastructure Conclave 2024

The event will be graced by the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Guest of Honour, alongside a line-up of industry professionals

BestMediaInfo Bureau
abp live
Delhi: ABP LIVE has hosted the ABP LIVE India Infrastructure Conclave 2024 on August 28 in New Delhi. 

The event is graced by the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the Guest of Honour, alongside a line-up of industry professionals. The speakers will include Harbhajan Singh E.T.O., Minister of Public Works and Power, Govt of Punjab, Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan (VSM), Director General of Border Roads Organisation; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI; Anumita Roychowdhury, Executive Director of the Centre for Science and Environment; Mohammed Rihan, Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy; Sudeshna Chatterjee, Program Director (Research), WRI-India Ross Centre; and S P Gon Chaudhuri, Visiting Professor, IIEST and Eminent Scientist, and Shrivallabh Goyal, Director and Business Head, Reliance MET, among others. 

The conclave will also honour companies that have excelled in various infrastructure categories. These include:

  1. Excellence in Green Product Initiative

  2. Greenfield integrated Smart city

  3. Pioneer in Renewable Energy

  4. EV Player of the Year 

  5. Infrastructure Player of the Year

  6. Diverse Impact in Infrastructure Development

  7. Excellence in Innovation in Real Estate

  8. Innovation in Electrical Infrastructure

  9. Emerging Real Estate developer in 2024

  10. Excellence in Infrastructure Equipments Rental Service

  11. Eco Visionary

  12. Excellence in Digital Infrastructure  

  13. Excellence in Water Resource Management

  14. Emerging Solar Infrastructure Player

  15. Revolution in Public Transport 

  16. Smart Urban Waste Solutions

  17. Smart Security & Surveillance Solutions

  18. Excellence in Telecom Infrastructure 

  19. Healthcare Infrastructure Leadership

  20. Emerging Ed-Tech Player

  21. Excellence in Railway Infrastructure

  22. Smart Aviation Solutions

  23. Powering Progress Honors

  24. Smart Logistics Solutions

  25. Excellence in Ports Infrastructure

