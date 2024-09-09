‘ABP LIVE Health Conclave’ to be held on Sep 10

Delhi: ABP LIVE is set to organise the “ABP LIVE Health Conclave” on September 10, 2024, in Mohali aimed at bringing together healthcare professionals and industry specialists to address health issues affecting Punjab.

This event aims to discuss topics concerning the region’s healthcare landscape and addressing the most pressing challenges innovative solutions. It will be streamed LIVE on abplive.com, as well as on ABP LIVE’s and Health LIVE’s YouTube and Facebook pages, starting at 11am on September 10th.

The conclave will feature a guest of honour, Balbir Singh, Health Minister of Punjab. A line-up of speakers including pediatricians, mental health experts, obstetricians, gynecologists, and yoga practitioners will be engaged in discussions.

The conversation will focus on areas such as holistic development in early childhood, enhancing women's health, yoga, mental health and sex education. Adding to this, Punjabi actor Kartar Cheema and actress Himanshi Khurana will also contribute their insights through fireside chats.