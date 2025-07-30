ABP Desam to host second Health Conclave in Hyderabad

New Delhi: ABP Desam, a regional digital news platform, will convene the second edition of its Health Conclave on July 31, in Hyderabad. The event is expected to bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and wellness experts to exchange ideas on public health policy, medical innovation, and holistic well-being across Telangana.

Damodar Raja Narasimha, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Government of Telangana, will attend as Chief Guest.

The day-long conclave will feature sessions on various topics, including medical education, personalised healthcare, nutrition, and mental and physical wellness. Dr A. Narendra Kumar, Director of Medical Education, Telangana, will address developments in medical training in the region, while Anu Acharya, CEO of MapMyGenome, is scheduled to speak on genomics and personalised medicine.

The event also includes live wellness activities led by practitioners such as Lakshmi Yalamudi, a yoga and pilates coach. Discussions around food habits, health misinformation and evolving nutrition trends will be conducted by Sudipta Sengupta, Founder of The Healthy Indian Project, Urvashi Aggarwal, Certified Fitness Coach and Nutritionist, and Dr Lahari Surapaneni, Founder of Nutrifulyou.

Issues concerning stress, sleep, and cardiovascular health will be examined by Dr Harshini Errabelli, Founder of Sleep Therapeutics, and Dr V. Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant in Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology. Speakers such as Dr Riyaz, International Administrative Head at Tutelage Study, and Satish, Managing Director of SG Consultancy Services, will address overseas medical education.

Maternal and child health in urban contexts will also be discussed, with contributions from Dr Suresh Kumar Panuganti (Paediatrician), Dr Sarada M (Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon), and Dr B. Mastan Yadav, Founder of Healing Hastha.