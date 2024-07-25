ABP Desam to host ‘Health Conclave 2024’ on July 26

Delhi: ABP Desam, a Telugu digital news platform, is set to host the ‘Health Conclave 2024’ on July 26, 2024, in Hyderabad.

This event aims to assemble a gathering of healthcare luminaries, including professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers, with the shared objective of tackling the healthcare challenges confronting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The conclave has the theme "Health for All.”

The ABP Desam’s Health Conclave 2024 will feature sessions led by experts covering a range of important topics, including:

- Paediatrics

- Healthcare Policies

- Medical Education

- Neurosurgery

- Mental Health

- Critical Illness

- Nutrition

- Lifestyle Changes

- Advancements in Dermatology

- Pain Management

- Siddha Method

Chief Guests Damodar Raja Narsimha, Minister of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Science and Technology Minister, Govt of Telangana, and Ponnam Prabhakar, Minister of Transport, Govt of Telangana, will grace the occasion with their presence.