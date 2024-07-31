ABP Desam completes 3 years

New Delhi: ABP Desam, has completed three years of its journey, after being launched in 2021.

According to the company, it was the number 1 publisher for female audiences aged 25-34 and was among the top 6 websites in the Telugu news and information publishing space. On YouTube, ABP Desam amassed over 160 crore impressions. Additionally, it achieved 40 crore video views on Facebook since its launch.

With over 1.7 lakh stories and videos across platforms and nearly 200 crore impressions on Google search and discover sources, ABP Desam secured a top 5 position in the ComScore ranking during its three-year journey.

ABP Desam also conducted the Health Conclave 2024, which brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing healthcare access and quality in the region.