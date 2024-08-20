ABP Asmita concludes 6th Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2024

Delhi: ABP Asmita concluded its sixth edition of its flagship event Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2024. The event was graced by Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Asmita Sanman Puraskar 2024 brought together a gathering of entrepreneurs, social leaders, business executives, and political figures who shared their journeys of success and visions for Gujarat's future. The event also honoured individuals who have made contributions to education, culture, literature, music, cinema, sports, social services, and business.

A highlight of the evening was the conferment of the Maha Sanman on Padma Bhushan Swami Sachchidanand for his service to the Gujarati community. Eight other personalities were awarded the Asmita Sanman Puraskar in their respective fields.

