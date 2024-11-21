ABP Ananda’s flagship event, ‘Sera Bangali’ celebrates two decades

ABP Ananda celebrated a momentous milestone this year as its flagship event, Sera Bangali, marked its 20th anniversary.

Held on November 8, 2024, the event honoured twenty women who have broken barriers and set benchmarks in diverse fields such as science, business, entertainment, sports, social justice and more.

For two decades, Sera Bangali has stood as a symbol of inspiration and recognition, celebrating individuals who have made remarkable contributions to Bengal and beyond. Over the years, the event has evolved into a platform that amplifies voices of courage, resilience and innovation. This year, the spotlight was on women achievers whose extraordinary journeys embody the spirit of excellence and empowerment.

Among the honourees was actor Anasuya Sengupta, whose stellar performances have redefined Indian cinema. Fashion designer Priyanka Mallick and cinematographer Modhura Palit were recognised for their creative brilliance in their respective fields, while Dr. Anindita Jha’s contributions to healthcare and Monalisa Maity’s commitment to education showcased their dedication to making a difference.

Environmentalist Sumita Banerjee was celebrated for her tireless efforts in sustainability, and Nandini Bhattacharjee was honoured for her work as a Men’s Right and Gender Neutrality Activist. Commander Satovisa Bandhopadhyay, a pioneering pilot, and Dipta Ghosh, a cab driver challenging gender stereotypes, were applauded for their remarkable achievements. Similarly, Tumpa Das, a funeral director, and Nandini Bhowmik, Bengal’s first female priest, were recognised for breaking barriers in unconventional roles.

Under the sports category, the awardees included swimmer Sayani Das, competitive yogi Susmita Debnath, who have brought pride to Bengal in sports and archer Ankita Bhakat. Sandhya Saha, co-founder of Dada Boudi Biryani & Rochita Dey, Director of Sreeleathers were celebrated for their unique contributions to their fields and impactful leadership.

Leading the scientific community, Dr. Shanta Dutta, Director of the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Dr. Tanusri Saha Dasgupta, Director of SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, and Dr. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, were honoured for their ground-breaking work in science and research. Rimjhim Sinha was recognised for her advocacy in reclaiming women’s empowerment through her call, “night is ours” following the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Suman De, Senior Vice-President of ABP Network, said, “Sera Bangali is more than an event; it is a movement to celebrate those who inspire, break stereotypes and drive change. Over the past 20 years, it has become a platform to highlight extraordinary achievements and the indomitable spirit of Bengal. It is truly an honour to be surrounded by such inspiring women whose remarkable contributions continue to shape our society and pave the way for a brighter future. As we look ahead, Sera Bangali will continue to amplify voices of change-makers and continue its legacy of celebrating excellence for years to come.”

Audiences can relive this celebration during the repeat telecast on November 24, 2024, at 10 pm on ABP Ananda.

