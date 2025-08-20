Abhay Ojha moves on from ITV Network amid leadership churn

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma-owned ITV Network continues to struggle to contain churn at the top level as its CEO for TV, Print, Digital, and Sports League Business, Abhay Ojha, exits the company.

Ojha joined ITV Network in February this year.

Both ITV Network and Ojha declined to comment on the development. However, industry sources told BestMediaInfo.com that Ojha will remain with the company until the end of this month.

With over 25 years of experience, Ojha has worked with companies such as Zee Media, Star India, Zee Entertainment, Turner, and Hindustan Unilever.

Ojha’s expertise spans media, FMCG, e-commerce, and financial modelling.