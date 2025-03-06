Aaj Tak tops chart 3 weeks running; CNN-News18, Times Now lead All India, 6 metros

New Delhi: Hindi news channel Aaj Tak held the number one position in Week 8 of 2025, three weeks running, as per the BARC data released on Thursday.

According to the rolled viewership data for TV, Aaj Tak cornered a 14.5% relative share among 13 Hindi news channels (TG: 15+ NCCS All HSM(U+R) 24 Hrs).

News18 India held the No. 2 position with a relative share of 13.4%, followed by India TV with a relative share of 10.9%.

Republic Bharat stood at No. 4 with a 9.8% relative share, followed by Zee News at No. 5 position with a relative share of 9.3%.

TV9 Bharatvarsh held the No. 6 position with a 9.1 relative share.

At No. 7, Times Now Navbharat garnered a relative share of 7.7%, closely followed by ABP News with a 6.7% relative share.

Good News Today held the No. 9 position with a relative share of 5.2%, followed by News24 and News Nation with relative shares of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

NDTV India stood at No. 12 with a relative share of 2%, followed by Zee Bharat (1.8%).

English news

CNN-News18 continued to rule the English news genre at the All India level among the core TG of 22+ Male NCCS AB. However, Times Now continued to be the market leader in six metros for the second consecutive week.

At the All India level, CNN-News18 topped the chart with a relative share of 37.1%, followed by Times Now with a 19.4% relative share.

Republic TV held the No. 3 position with a 15.8% relative share.

NDTV 24x7 was at No. 4 with a relative share of 14.4%.

India Today TV stood at No. 5 with a relative share of 8.9%, followed by Mirror Now (2.6%) and WION (1.8%).

In six metros, Times Now was the most watched English news channel in Week 8 with a relative share of 29.1%.

CNN-News18 followed closely at No. 2 with a relative share of 25.1%.

India Today TV continued its run at No. 3 in six metros with a relative share of 16.9%, followed by Republic TV (16.5%), NDTV 24x7 (7.6%), Mirror Now (3.8%) and WION (1%).