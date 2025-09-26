Aaj Tak to host first edition of Health Summit on Sept 29

New Delhi: Aaj Tak will host the first edition of Health Summit 2025 on September 29, 2025, coinciding with World Heart Day, to address the nation’s escalating health crisis.

The summit will serve as a platform for awareness, early action, and collective responsibility towards a healthier India.

The day-long event will convene policymakers, leading medical experts, nutritionists, mental health professionals, and thought leaders for discussions on topics, including cardiovascular health, childhood lifestyle diseases, obesity, nutrition myths, and mental well-being.

The day long summit will be attended by guests like J P Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party; Yoga Guru Ramdev; Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Dr. Rakesh Yadav, Professor of Cardiology at AIIMS, Delhi; Dr. Manoj Kumar, Principal Director of Cardiac Sciences at Max Healthcare; Dr. Neelam Mohan, Senior Director of the Department of Pediatrics at Medanta - The Medicity; Dr. Ravi Malik, Pediatrician and CMD of Malik Radix Hospital; Prof. Dr. SK Sarin, Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences; Dr. Shashank R Joshi, Endocrinologist and Diabetologist; Dr. Samir Parikh, renowned Psychiatrist; and Dr. Sandeep Vohra, eminent Neuropsychiatrist.

In addition to the above, the summit will be graced by Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Delhi; Dhan Singh Rawat, Minister of Health, Education and Cooperative, Uttarakhand; and Vishvas Sarang, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh ensuring a robust dialogue between healthcare experts and policymakers.