Aaj Tak to host Agenda Aaj Tak on December 13 and 14

New Delhi: Aaj Tak will host its flagship annual event, Agenda Aaj Tak, on December 13 and 14, 2024.

This conclave serves as a platform for discussing key national issues, bringing together leaders from various fields, including politics, defense, sports, entertainment, and more.

This year’s event will bring together leaders who have played a pivotal role in shaping their respective fields. They will offer valuable insights into India’s strategic direction for the year ahead.

The two-day event will include influential figures, policymakers, and experts engaging in discussions on a wide range of topics, from politics and policy to sports and society.

The list of speakers includes political figures such as Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs; Jagat Prakash Nadda, President, BJP & Union Minister of Health; Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways; Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India; Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan; Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Kangana Ranaut, Actress & Lok Sabha MP, BJP; Navjot Singh Sidhu, Former Cricketer and Ex-MP; Kartik Aaryan, Actor; Taapsee Pannu, Actress; Shraddha Kapoor, Actress; Varun Dhawan, Actor; Akhilesh Yadav, President, Samajwadi Party & Former CM of Uttar Pradesh; Arvind Kejriwal, Former CM of Delhi; Tejashwi Yadav, Former Deputy CM of Bihar; Mohan Yadav, CM of Madhya Pradesh; Nayab Singh Saini, CM of Haryana; Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP & President - AIMIM; Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP - BJP; Vikrant Massey, Actor; Maulana Mahmood Madani, President - Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind; Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman - Medanta Hospital; Dr. S K Sarin, Director - ILBS; and Bansuri Swaraj, Lok Sabha MP - BJP, among others.