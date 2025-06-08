​​Aaj Tak retains pole position in Hindi news in Week 21: BARC India

New Delhi: Aaj Tak has once again reaffirmed its leadership in the Hindi news genre, securing the No. 1 position in the latest BARC ratings for Week 21, 2025 (HSM | 15+ | 24 Hrs | Gross AMA’000), the channel said.

With a Gross AMA of 1,06,202 and a 13.3% market share, Aaj Tak has maintained its edge over the competition, with News18 India trailing at 1,05,147 AMA and a 13.1% share. (Share of 14 Hindi news channels)

This achievement marks a continuation of Aaj Tak’s dominant run, following the channel’s widely recognised leadership during the high-stakes “Operation Sindoor” coverage in May, Aaj Tak said.

In Weeks 18 and 19, Aaj Tak’s comprehensive, non-stop reporting and a strategic prime time overhaul delivered record-breaking audience engagement, as confirmed by both rolled and unrolled BARC data.

Building on ‘Operation Sindoor’ momentum

Aaj Tak credited its sustained leadership to the recently revamped prime time team, a group of journalists who dominate breaking news in India. The channel’s all new prime time, which strategically placed anchors in a particular time slot and format has been instrumental behind its dominant performance. During ‘Operation Sindoor’, Aaj Tak reached a peak of 2 million concurrent viewers on YouTube on 8th May, reaffirming the channel’s leadership on the platform as well.